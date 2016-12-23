Doncaster volunteers scoop awards

Two Doncaster volunteers have scooped awards for helping out at their local health trust.

Both Neil Bills and Charlotte Dennis, both of Doncaster, clinched a Volunteer of the Year award from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) recently.

Neil clinched his award for the work he does helping out in the Learning Disability Service in Doncaster. He helps alongside the service’s receptionist, always has a smile on his face and staff say he is always a joy to have around.

Meanwhile Charlotte won the award for her work with the 0-5 Health Visiting Team. The team wanted to launch a Facebook page and Charlotte, a parent of two young boys, volunteered to help out, helping to implement and manage the page. The health visitors say her help has been ‘invaluable’ to the service.

They both received their awards at the RDaSH Volunteer of the Year Awards held at Doncaster Rugby Club.

Lawson Pater, Chairman of RDaSH said: “Across the Trust there are no less than 220 people who volunteer their time. Volunteers know how powerful their contribution is, whether it be a cheery welcome, simply listening to someone’s story, providing help and support to someone as part of their journey in life, or sharing their own journey to help others on their way through life.

“Both Neil and Charlotte are valuable assets to our Trust and I congratulate them both on their achievements,” he added.