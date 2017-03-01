Doncaster man pounding the streets to raise money for Lupus UK

A big-hearted Doncaster man is going to put his best foot forward and pound the streets of Belfast to raise money in memory of his friend.

Paul Kendrew-Jones (27), of Bessacarr, Business Manager at Flourish Enterprises – which provides work and vocational opportunities to people who need support to get back to work or education - will be running the Belfast Marathon on May 1. He is running to support his fellow runner and friend Clive Donald, and together with a team of six, are raising money in memory of Clive’s sister, Louise McKelvey, who lost her life to Lupus last year.

All of the team are raising money for Lupus UK, the only National Charity which supports people with the immune system illness. Lupus UK runs a number of support groups throughout the country to support 5,000 members and provides vital funding for medical research into this life threatening and debilitating illness.

Paul said: “Clive and I originate from Belfast and wanted to go back to our home city to support our friends and family to help raise money for this debilitating illness. With improved funding for research and education the treatment of sufferers of Lupus can be improved and Lupus UK is a vital charity.”

Paul, who has been in training for the marathon since November 2016, has already raised £425. He is looking for more sponsorship for his feat. Anyone wanting to sponsor him should visit his Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Kendrew-Jones or email him at Kendrew.jones@gmail.com