Decision date set for gas drilling plan near Worksop

Plans to undertake exploratory drilling for shale gas at a site near Blyth will be discussed at County Hall later this month.

Nottinghamshire county councillors will consider the county’s second planning application for shale gas drilling on Tuesday, March 21.

The application was submitted by Dart Energy in May last year to drill one exploratory vertical well 3,300 metres deep and three sets of groundwater monitoring boreholes on land off the A634, between Barnby Moor and Blyth.

The application site, which is currently open farm land, is around one mile north of Barnby Moor and 1.5 miles south east of Blyth.

The application is not seeking permission to carry out any hydraulic fracturing, known as ‘fracking’.

The committee meeting papers will be published online on Monday 13 March.

Permission is sought for a temporary period of up to three years, with the drilling taking place for approximately four months. During drilling, operations would take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At other times, works would take place between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday and 7am and 1pm on Saturdays, with no working on Sundays or bank holidays.

Extensive consultation has been undertaken by the county council, with more than 40 organisations including neighbouring local authorities and landowners, national Government departments and agencies during the last year. The council has received more than 800 representations from the local community and a petition.

Sally Gill, planning manager, said: “Planning officers have carefully considered Dart Energy’s planning application and feedback from statutory consultees and members of the public.

“Now that the date has been confirmed, we are sending out invitations to local organisations and individuals who have registered an interest to speak at the meeting.”