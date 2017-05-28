Three arrests after man seriously assaulted

Police have arrested three men after an assault in Gainsborough which left a man in a critical condition.

Linconshire Police are appealing for witnesses after what they have described as a ‘very serious assault’.

A 50-year-old man was found in a house in Salisbury Street, Gainsborough, at around 11.30am on Wednesday May 24.

Officers have arrested three people and released them whilst under investigation.

Lncs Police state that the man is in a critical condition and would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Salisbury Street overnight on Tuesday, May 23, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 171 of May 24. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.