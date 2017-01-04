Make the resolution to keep your bike safe

Humberside Police is urging cycle owners to make bike security and registration their New Year’s resolution.

Bikes are always popular presents - from that memorable first bike to the latest top-spec machine for an enthusiastic amateur.

However, cycle theft remains higher than officers would like in the Humberside police area and they are encouraging cycle owners to do their bit in protecting their machine.

Firstly by investing in a good quality lock - at least 10 per cent of the value of your bike and using it when you visit the shops, even if you’re popping in for a second.

Chief Inspector Iain Dixon, cycle crime lead for Humberside Police said: “Lots of cycle thefts are committed by opportunist thieves who see unlocked and unattended cycles as a good target to steal. To prevent these opportunist thieves, cycle owners should take 30 seconds to fit a lock.

“There are also more sophisticated thieves who target high value cycles who use social media to identify possible cycles to steal. To tackle minimise the risk these offenders pose people shouldn’t share too many details about high value cycles to watching thieves.”

There are simple steps you can take to ensure that you don’t make your bike a target:

• Always lock you bike even when nipping into a shop for a paper – opportunist thieves can steal a cycle in seconds.

• Keep them locked at all times when not in use and ideally out of view in a secure building.

• If you are storing your cycles in a shed or garage, make sure the building is suitably secured with a strong lock, consider fitting an alarm and ensure cycles are locked ideally to other valuables making them difficult to remove.

• Don’t leave them on display when you get back from a ride and you’re cleaning them down.

• Remove cycle carriers from your car when they’re not in use.

• Think twice about posting ‘Track My Ride’ app results or pictures of your bike on social media sites, especially if your home address can also be viewed. Most Track My Ride apps have settings which stop within a given distance of your home address. Check your security settings and set at least a 1000m exclusion zone around your house.

Ch Insp Dixon added: “By taking small steps in improving security the public can help us immensely in preventing and deterring thieves. I’d also encourage people to register their bikes new and old onto www.immobilise.com. This assists the force in identifying a cycle as stolen/lost, bring offenders to justice and stop the cycle being sold via second hand stores.”