AROUND THE COURTS: Convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Malcolm Wood: aged 79, of Ferndale View, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent, restraining order and curfew between 9pm and 6am, costs £400.

Lee Thomas Clifton: aged 38, of Cross Bank, Balby, two counts of thefts, eight weeks suspended sentence, compensation £30, costs £50.

Shaun Watson: aged 29, of no fixed address, two counts of theft, eight weeks suspended sentence, £50 costs.

Georgia Wilkinson: aged 21, of Ramsden Road, five counts of theft, drug rehabilitation order, compensation £46, costs £50.

Liam David Bulcroft: aged 20, of Thirsk Close, two counts of criminal damage, fined £120, compensation £1,100, costs £50.

Darcy Lee Delmar: aged 18, of Exeter Road, two counts of drug possession, aggravated vehicle taking, eight weeks supened sentence, 40 hours community order, £100 costs.

James Patrick Smuth: aged 45, of Ashmount Court, drunk and disorderly, fined £40, £85 costs.

Felix Darr Reilly: aged 20, of Downland Close, Balby, driving without due care and attention, £162 fine, £820 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Gary Brett Cooper: aged 43, of no fixed address, interfering with a vehicle for the intention of theft, theft, committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.

William Haley: aged 20, of Tennyson Avenue, Sprotbrough, drug driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jordan Dylan Harrison: aged 18, of Bentley Road, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Rachel Booth: aged 34, of Anfield Road, Cantley, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £170 costs.

Craig Lee Peters: aged 28, of Peake Avenue, Conisbrough, drug driving, driving without insurance, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Lewis Coburn: aged 19, of Passfield Road, New Rossington, assault, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £200 costs.

William Coburn: aged 47, of York Street, New Rossington, assault, committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 26 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.

Ricky Eddleston: aged 25, of Dr Anderson Avenue, Stainforth, breach of non-molestation order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Norbert Stachurski: aged 39, of Frederick Street, Goldthorpe, assault, community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Reece Moore: aged 20, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, failure to surrender to custody, sent an electronic message to cause distress, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £130 costs.

Craig Reed: aged 24, of Longley Avenue West, Brungreave, driving without insurance, driving ithout a licence, driving without displaying registration plates, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Daniel John David Webster: aged 29, of Creswick Road, Grenoside, theft, committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Janet Evans: aged 58, of Briery Walk, Greasbrough, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine.

Christopher Charles Memmott: aged 38, of Roughwood Way, Wingfield, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £75 costs, six point on driving licence.

Sally Ann Hydes: aged 32, of Wesley Avenue, Aston, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, Disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

James Khan: aged 26, of Stephens Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Pavol Pacan: aged 20, of Apley Road, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £140 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Mark Booth: aged 41, of Storrs Wood View, Cudworth, Barnsley, driving without due care and attention, £152 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Craig Fitzgerald: aged 32 of Pitt Street, Mexborough, driving while using a mobile phone, £66 fine, £65 costs, three points on driving licence.

Kelly Swearing: aged 32, of Topham Drive, Beauchief, failing to provide a specimen, £180 fine, £70 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gavin Perry: aged 32, of Prince of Wales Road, Castlebeck, sent a threatening letter to cause distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £20 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Marek Kurzawski: aged 49, of Park Grove, Kingstone, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, assault, drink driving, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months, £170 costs.

Ardzis Bagdonavicius: aged 27, of Blenheim Road, Kingstone, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months and 14 days.

Joseph Emmanuel Cassar: aged 49, of George Street, Town Centre, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, criminal damage, being in charge of a dangerous dog, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three month, £528 compensation, £215 costs, Disqualified from keeping or controlling any dog for 10 years, order that the dog should be destroyed.