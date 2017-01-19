COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Michael Clarke, aged 35, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Admitted damaging the driver’s side window of a car in Richmond Road. Conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Anthony Green, 26, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Admitted driving without a licence or insurance on May 26. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £151 in court costs;

Gillian Wain, 38, of Cherry Holt, Retford. Admitted benefit fraud after failure to notify Department for Work and Pensions she was in work while claiming carers’ allowance. Community order for 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay court costs of £145.