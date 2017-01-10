Search

Post Office to close and franchise 37 Crown offices with loss of up to 300 jobs

Up to 300 jobs could be lost, the CWU says.

The Post Office is to close and franchise 37 Crown office branches, with up to 300 staff set to lose their jobs.

