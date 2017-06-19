MP welcomes fall in unemployment in the Isle

Officials figures released today show a further downward trend for unemployment claims across the Brigg and Goole and Isle of Axholme constituency. The figures for May 2017 show that -

· The total number of unemployed claimants in Brigg and Goole constituency in May 2017 was 955.

· This represents a rate of 2.2% of the economically active population aged 16-64, below the equivalent UK claimant rate was 2.6%.

· The number of claimants in Brigg and Goole constituency is 55 lower than May 2016 and 30 lower than April 2017.

· There were 220 claimants aged 18-24 in May 2017, 25 lower than May 2016.

Isle MP Andrew Percy welcomed the news, saying: “When I took over as our MP, unemployment had risen to very high levels, with youth unemployment are near record highs. Thanks to millions of pounds of Government investment across North Lincs and the East Riding in business growth, in creating new Enterprise Zones and on infrastructure upgrades, we now have unemployment levels below the national average, something that seemed unthinkable not long ago. Nationally, the number of people in work is now at a record high.

“Fortunately, we have seen strong growth in full-time work and many more skilled jobs created locally but there is more to do.”