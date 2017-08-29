Doncaster’s £2m mis-sold PPI could buy two rolls of 22-karat gold toilet paper

Doncaster’s residents have successfully reclaimed £2m in mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) from their banks.

First Target Recoveries found that customers in Doncaster received an average payout of £3,393 on their claim, £1,300 more than the national average claim of £2,000.

Over 500 people in Doncaster have claimed back a chunk of the £128m recovered by First Target Recoveries, a leading mis-sold PPI and SIPP claims specialist, which has dealt with over 69,000 claims since 2011.

With 1.8 million reimbursed, First Target Recoveries customers could use their refunds to buy two rolls of 22-karat gold toilet paper with 150k left, pay to have lunch with the Apple CEO, Tim Cook, 18 times, or buy 698 bottles of the most expensive Moet & Chandon.

And, billions of pounds could be lost for those who are yet to make a claim.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently handed down a deadline of August 29 2019 to file a claim, which will bring an end to the £26bn scandal.

Banks have anticipated a total payout of £36bn, suggesting £10bn has gone unclaimed.

This could mean that those mis-sold PPI and still owed thousands will unknowingly allow their bank or building society to keep their money.

The top ten highest claiming areas in Yorkshire are: 1. Sheffield - £3.1m; 2. Hull - £1.9m; 3. Doncaster - £1.3m; 4. Leeds - £1.2m; 5. Bradford - £1.1m; 6. York - £963,954; 7. Wakefield - £885,815; 8. Huddersfield - £409,011; 9. Halifax - £241,253; 10. Harrogate - £207,460.