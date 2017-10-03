Brewery secures major contract with supermarket chain

An Isle brewing company has secured a major contract with a large supermarket chain.

The growing demand for local products and the surge in craft beer sales has led to Lincolnshire Co-op introducing two of Axholme Brewing Company’s bottled beers to their stores.

Mike Richards, of Axholme Brewing Company.

Best Bitter and Cleethorpes Pale Ale, brewed at the company’s Crowle base, will be available in all 80 Lincolnshire Co-op stores from this month. Both highly rated bottled beers will form part of the growing Love Local range which is available in all Lincolnshire Co-op food stores.

Head brewer, Mike Richards, is excited about the partnership and believes Lincolnshire Co-op have a lot in common with the brewery. He said: “Like us, Lincs Co-op love local. I have always tried to use locally sourced ingredients in the beers I brew and as a company we always look to work with local suppliers.

“We are very proud to be part of their fantastic Love Local range and we look forward to seeing our beers in their stores. It’s another exciting step forward for the business in what has already been a very busy year for us as we continue to grow.”

Lincolnshire Co-op deputy supply chain manager Judy Lyon said: “The Love Local range is our way of raising a glass to food and drink producers around our trading area.

“We’re proud to stock a variety of products in the range all made by producers in our area, from Lincolnshire eggs, cheeses and meat products to ice cream, beers and gingerbread.

“These hearty brews by Axholme Brewing Company are a fantastic addition and will be stocked in all Lincolnshire Co-op food stores from October, so shoppers can easily ‘hop’ in for a bottle or two.”

The 3.8% Best Bitter is described as a “traditional English bitter packed full of bittering and aroma hops” and has been part of the brewery’s core range since its creation in 2012. Cleethorpes Pale Ale was the beer that really put the brewery on the map both locally and nationally. It is now their best-ever selling beer. The easy drinking pale ale is made with sea buckthorn which gives a sweet undertone to this refreshing and popular brew.