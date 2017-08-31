Boozer’s braking alerted cops in Mansfield

A boozer who braked sharply and forced a police car to stop in Mansfield, in the early hours, was nearly twice over the limit, a court heard.

Peter Petro’s Hyundai was stopped on Quarry Lane, at 5am, on August 13, and a test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Petro, 36, of the Parkway, Sutton, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence, when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he was convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle in 2016.

He told the court: “I was thinking I was not over the limit. I was drinking at my friend’s house. I slept and then woke up. It wasn’t a good idea.”

Petro was fined £318, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was banned for 18 months but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 136 days if he completes it before August 2018.