Bear the museum in mind this half term

North Lincolnshire Museum re-opens with a new exhibition, Made in North Lincolnshire, just in time for the half term holidays.

Celebrate the opening with bear themed activities, including a demonstration from a local toymaker, from 18 to 20 February. Enjoy coffee and cake in the Courtyard Tearoom after browsing the new exhibition.

Until Sunday 26 February, children can enter a competition to design a new logo for Dudley bear’s t-shirt. The winner will get a goody bag.

Dudley Discovers ‘make and take’ craft activities will also take place from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday.

Bring your bear to the museum on Monday 20 February to meet other bear friends. There will be a local toymaker demonstrating how teddy bears are made. You can also enter the logo competition, follow a bear trail through the museum, and take part in the bear themed craft activities.

All activities are free and each child can collect sweets and a balloon from reception, all in celebration of the new exhibition.

Made in North Lincolnshire will replace the Fashion in Colour exhibition that was on display at the museum until 5 February. The bicycle, ship-building, food and drink, creative arts and photography industries will be showcased. For children, there will be a role play shop and dressing up in the gallery.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council said: “We can’t wait to unveil our Made in North Lincolnshire exhibition this half term. It will celebrate the best of our area. You will be able to discover what was made locally, including a collection of fantastic bicycles by Elswick-Hopper, Falcon and Paragon Cycles.

“The museum mascot, Dudley Bear, has a busy few days planned. Come along to help design his new t-shirt, get crafty, or watch how teddy bears are made by a local toymaker.

“Discover the museum by following Dudley’s latest trail, then relax with a snack in the Courtyard Tearoom.

“There is so much to do in North Lincolnshire this half term. The museum is a great place to start.”

For more information about North Lincolnshire Museum, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/museums. For details of activities and events taking place in North Lincolnshire this half term, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/whatson.