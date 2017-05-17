Bassetlaw pest hit with ASBI after complaints from neighbours

A Bassetlaw pest has been given an anti-social behaviour injunction to prevent him from entering an A1 Housing managed property.

James Brown, aged 57, of no fixed abode, was handed the ASBI at Mansfield County Court, following an application by Bassetlaw District Council.

Gerald Connor, community safety co-ordinator, said: “Mr Brown has previously been banned from entering this area of Retford and despite further warnings, keeps returning to this facility to the objection of a numberof residents. This injunction will prevent Mr Brown from visiting this property and I hope this will enable residents to feel safer in their homes.”

Brown is forbidden from entering land between Firth Road, Boundary Walk and Galway Crescent, Retford.