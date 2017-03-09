Back to school for Chamber of Commerce’s annual charity banquet

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual chairty banquet is back next month.

And this year, they are literally taking guests back to school by staging it at the uphill Lincoln Minster .

Every year, the Chamber organises a charity banquet for both members and non-members all in aid of helping local charities.

And this year, the Chamber is supporting the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance services, and will be doing so with a ‘back to school’ theme.

Over the last 23 years, the Air Ambulance has carried out more than 18,000 missions to tackle life-threatening situations.

And with up to three flights per day costing around £2,100, the charity requires £2.1 million per year to continue their life saving work.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Charities play such a pivotal role in our business community and we are delighted to be supporting a truly special charity who save hundreds of lives year on year through their courageous work.

“The achievements of this particular charity are astonishing to say the least, and we look forward to celebrating their work through our ‘back to school’ dinner and raising as much money as possible to support this cause.

“Last year, we raised a significant amount for Lincolnshire Sport which went towards supporting their operations and we hope to raise just as much, if not more for the Air Ambulance.

“It’s going to be a great night as we head back to school.

“It’s a fantastic excuse to get dressed up and we look forward to seeing everyone on the evening.”

This year, guests will be transported back to their school days as Lincoln Minster’s carefully crafted menu comprises a special range of old school favourites including mac ‘n’ cheese, pink custard and a trio of mains including toad in the hole, shepherd’s pie and ratatouille.

School starts at 7pm at the Prior Upper Building on Upper Lindum Street and is set to finish at 11pm.

Tickets are £55 (plus VAT) for members and £75 (plus VAT) for non-members.

Alternatively a table of 10 is £500 (plus VAT) for members) and £700 (plus VAT) for non-members.

As well as the meal, there will also be a tombola raffle on the night.

To book tickets, call 01522 523333 or email enquiries@lincs-chamber.co.uk