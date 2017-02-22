APPEAL: Murderers of Maltby pensioner, 80, are still at large

The heartbroken daughter of murdered Dinnington pensioner Tommy Ward has today issued an emotional appeal on the anniversary of his death.

Jackie Perry, 53, has continued to live with the pain not knowing who left her dad for dead in his Maltby home on October 1, 2015. The former soldier was robbed of £30,000 of his life savings.

Tommy, 80, was rushed to Rotherham Hospital but he sadly died in February 2016.

Police are continuing their efforts on the case after months of dead ends.

Four people arrested on suspicion of murder have not to led to any charges being brought due to a lack of evidence.

One year on from his death, the message is still the same when she first appeared in front of a large media scrum in 2015 appealing for information.

Jackie said: “It’s been horrible. I’ve had my dad taken away from us, the grandchildren have lost their granddad - he was the only one they had got and we’re appealing for anybody with any information come forward to the police,” she said. “It might seem little or nothing to them but it could mean a lot to us as a family because we want these people catching.”

Jackie said she thinks people know who did it but are reluctant to come forward.

“Find it in your hearts to come forward and let us put my Dad to rest,” Jackie added.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information on Tommy’s killers.

Anyone with information should call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”