COMPETITION: Win tickets to the first ever Scampton Airshow

To celebrate the launch of the first Scampton Airshow, the East of England’s newest international airshow, we have teamed up with the organisers and are offering two free tickets to the Sunday of the event.

Go along and be thrilled by a unique mix of modern military jets, historic warbirds, civilian display acts, the RAF Falcons - the UK's premier military parachute team, all joining the world famous Red Arrows performing at their home base!

The inaugural Scampton Airshow takes place on the weekend of September 9-10.

RAF Scampton will play host to up to 100 aircraft over the airshow weekend, both in the air and on the ground. Visitors will be immersed in a feast of aviation, meeting crews from around the world, getting up close to aircraft in the static park, as well as experiencing the amazing five hour flying display including the exhilarating take-off and landing!

This new event will be raising funds to support the RAF Charitable Trust.

Heritage

The Scampton Airshow gives you the rare opportunity to visit this historic RAF Station and experience its' 100 years of aviation. From WW1 and WW2 and the famous 617 'Dambusters' Squadron, through to the Cold War when Scampton was a key station for the Vulcan. You can get close to this rich aviation history by visiting the exhibits and displays in the Heritage Hangar, with a limited number of pre-booked tours for the Heritage Museum.

The heritage theme continues as the backdrop of historic RAF Scampton is perfect for the Vintage Village where you will be transported back to the 1940's with music, entertainment, re-enactors, old military vehicles, fire engines and memorabilia; all from a bygone age.

Something for everyone

Up to the present day and the RAF Village where you can meet the serving men and women of your Royal Air Force, experience the diverse roles within the current RAF and get hands on with the equipment they use to keep aircraft flying. Over the airshow you will also be able to meet the Red Arrows pilots, engineers and some of the other 150 people who keep the Red Arrows in the air, and feel proud at their dedication and professionalism.

Fast forward to the future and the Techno Zone where a vast range of free fun STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities will inspire young minds and the spark to create the next generation of aviators and astronauts could be ignited!

With all of this on offer there is a huge amount to look forward to when the kids go back to school in September! Scampton Airshow is perfect for families as admission is free to under 16s and there's a colourful array of activities around the airfield including the largest private collection of fire engines in Europe, classic car display, fairground rides, adrenalin fuelled flight simulators, and even helicopter pleasure flights.

From aviation enthusiasts to families, there is something for everyone at the inaugural Scampton Airshow!

For more information visit http://scamptonairshow.com/airshow or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=scampton%20airshow

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show simply tell us how many aircraft the show will play host to over the airshow weekend.

Answers can be emailed to stephanie.bateman@jpress.co.uk or sent on a postcard to Scampton Competition, Doncaster Free Press, 39 Printing Office Street, Doncaster, DN1 1TP. Closing date for entries is Friday August 11, 2017.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* Terms and Conditions – General Admission Tickets

The winners must be over the age of 16.

There is no cash alternative.

Travel expenses will not be provided.

The prize can be gifted to another person however no money must change hands.

The winner will be notified within seven days of the competition closing.

By entering the competition you are agreeing to submit your name and email address for future us by Scampton Airshow Limited and The Bailgate Independent. Your details will not be passed on to any other parties.

The competition is not open to employees of Scampton Airshow Limited, Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises including volunteers or any member of their immediate family of Scampton Airshow (including Trustees of the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust).