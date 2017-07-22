Search

COMMUNITY: Village magazine for residents of Misterton and West Stockwith

Do you know how many asylum seekers are housed in Sheffield?
Do you know how many asylum seekers are housed in Sheffield?
0
Have your say

A village magazine for residents of Misterton and West Stockwith has won first place in a national competition for parish publications. The judges were impressed with the range of coverage in Misterton & West Stockwith Parish News: from the churches, parish councils, Misterton Primary & Nursery School, hospitals, Notts Police and trading standards… and more, making ‘Parish News’ a truly community publication.

It is available with free delivery to annual subscribers in the two villages. Call 01427 891376 to arrange a subscription, or from Misterton post office - just ask for it at the counter. 50p an issue.