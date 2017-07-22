COMMUNITY: Village magazine for residents of Misterton and West Stockwith

A village magazine for residents of Misterton and West Stockwith has won first place in a national competition for parish publications. The judges were impressed with the range of coverage in Misterton & West Stockwith Parish News: from the churches, parish councils, Misterton Primary & Nursery School, hospitals, Notts Police and trading standards… and more, making ‘Parish News’ a truly community publication.

It is available with free delivery to annual subscribers in the two villages. Call 01427 891376 to arrange a subscription, or from Misterton post office - just ask for it at the counter. 50p an issue.