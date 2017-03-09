COMMUNITY: Scotter Women’s Institute

Scotter WI held their birthday meeting on Wednesday, March 1, in the chapel schoolroom. President Jean White welcomed everyone to the meeting and after the singing of Jerusalem the minutes from the previous month were read by secretary Joyce Brown. Jean reported that Scotter WI was now a member of the Lincs Humber Federation and also gave further details of the table Scotter WI are to have at the Scotter gala on Saturday, May 6.

Joan Capes spoke about the summer outing to Hull, the city of culture for this year. A cheque for £100 was presented to Jamie Davenport from Macmillan Nurses, Macmillan Nurses had been the groups chosen charity for the previous year.

Member Elaine Woodcock was the speaker for the evening, Elaine gave a very enjoyable talk of a recent trip to Pattaya in Thailand this was accompanied by many slides.

She spoke of visits to temples, floating markets, elephant rides, gardens and also gave a little history and talked of some of the rituals of the country.

After the talk was the opportunity to try Thai food prepared by Sudjai Brilcliffe on offer was egg fried rice, noodles, chicken curry and pork balls with chilli sauce, this was followed by jelly panda pudding.

The raffle winner was Beryl Hudson.