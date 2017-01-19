COMMUNITY: Misterton Parish Council precept

Members of Misterton Parish Council voted unanimously on the budget for 2017/18.

At £70,000, this will mean an additional 25p a week for every Band D household in the village.

The council felt that the increase was justified as it has bought and will maintain the old school field, to preserve a green space in the village, it will move office to the new library to help keep a library service in the village - and this has financial implications - and further improvements to Church Meadow are planned.