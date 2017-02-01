COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

Currently featured in the temporary exhibition room at Gainsboruogh Heritage Centre, 12 North Street, are displays of St John’s Ambulance and local Cubs and Scouts memorabilia, uniforms and much more.

Come, investigate and step back in time.

Gainsborough Heritage Centre and Exchange Tea Room is open every Tuesday, 10am until 4pm; Saturday 10am until 4pm and Sunday 11am until 4pm. Last admission is at 3.30pm.

Admission charges are £3 for non-members of the association and free entry for members.

Further details can be obtained by email: chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com or visit www.gainsboroughheritage.co.uk or call: 01427 610526.