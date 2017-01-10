COMMUNITY: Beckingham Bowls’ club

The annual general meeting of Beckingham Bowls Club will be held on Friday, January 20, in Beckingham recreation room, The Green, starting at 7pm.

All members should by now have received personal notification and the club is looking for the usual good attendance.

New members (with or without playing experience) who are interested in joining the friendly club would be welcome, or alternatively, contact Roger Platts on: 01427 848559 to find out more about the playing and social programme.

The club runs teams in four local leagues, and can provide advice and coaching for inexperienced players.