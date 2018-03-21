Young performers to present first variety show in Lincoln

The New Theatre Royal Stage School is presenting it’s first annual variety show of dance, drama and music this weekend.

The family show will celebrate the hard work and dedication of the school’s students with performers ranging from four to 18 years-old taking part.

The evening will feature high energy dance numbers, classic songs from the musicals, chart topping hits and drama pieces.

It is at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Sunday, March 25 at 1pm and 4pm.

Tickets for both performances are £11 and £9 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/2HOnGls