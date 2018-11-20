World-renowned tribute act The Australian Pink Floyd live in Lincolnshire

The Australian Pink Floyd are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

The tribute band gave its first ever concert in Adelaide in 1988 and has since been seen worldwide by more than five million people.

Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, LED screen technology and their own distinct pink kangaroo.

It is at the Baths Hall on Wednesday, November 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £33.75 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk