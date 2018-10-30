Womanhood with songs in Bicycles and Fish at Lincoln Performing Arts.

Katie Arnstein’s debut one-woman show Bicycles and Fish comes to Lincoln next week.

Bicycles and Fish is about the day Katie stopped being a girl and became a woman.

It’s a period piece. With songs.

Katie said: “I have always loved fairytales. My favourite film ever was Beauty and the Beast until we learnt about Stockholm Syndrome in PSHE.”

Combining comedy, storytelling and original songs Katie wants to talk about why feminism is discovered so much later than misogyny and how we might change that.

Programmed by LPAC Young Producers, the show is at the LPAC on Wednesday, November 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 and £5 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk