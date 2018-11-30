Win! Tickets to the Love Machine Christmas Show in Gainsborough

The festive party comes to Gainsborough next week with The Love Machine Christmas Show

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

This new show features some of the greatest love-related songs of all time.

Starting in the 50’s with the American songbook, the show goes on through the 60’s pop and Motown eras, and then on to the 70’s disco years.

There are many festive favourites too like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and White Christmas.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, December 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which famous singer sang White Christmas – a) Bing Crosby, b) Bing Bunny or c) Bing .com?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Love Machine Christmas show competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, December 10 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.