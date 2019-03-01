Win! Tickets to the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

Edinburgh Festival favourite Ignacio Lopez headlines the March instalment of Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The Comedy Club is back in Gainsborough this month

Half-Welsh, half-Spanish, Igancio Lopez is a regular headliner at comedy clubs and festivals around the UK.

This month’s show also has surprise element with a special mystery guest performer.

Completing the line-up will be Jack Campbell and Barry Dodds, who will be compere for the night.

The show is on Thursday, March 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a popular TV comedy show – a) Friends, b) Mates, c) Pals?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Comedy Club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, March 11 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.