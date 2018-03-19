Win! Tickets to the Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor in Gainsborough

Family musical show The Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

And we have a family ticket to give away for the show.

Can you help Marty MacDonald, Henrietta the Hen and Professor Pinky practice for the Easter Bunny’s singing competition?

The prize is an exciting visit to the hidden chocolate factory, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Songs include Old MacDonald Had A Farm, The Grand Old Duke Of York, Jack And Jill, and more.

Particularly suitable for two to seven-year-olds, there is also the popular meet, greet and treat option available with the Easter Bunny with a free chocolate treat for every child.

The show is in Gainsborough on Thursday, March 29 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for children (including gift) and £7 for adults.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2FI7Yf7

For a chance to win a family ticket to the show, simply answer this question: Which of these cakes do we eat at Easter – a) hot cross buns, b) hot annoyed buns or c) hot irritated buns?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, March 26.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, visit www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk