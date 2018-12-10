Win! Tickets to the Adult Panto in Gainsborough

The Adult Panto Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods comes to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The Adult Panto comes to Gainsborough this month

The show is presented by Market Theatre Company which has taken a traditional fairy story and corrupted it beyond belief – packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo – just as it has been doing for past 15 years around the UK.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, December 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

Please note: This show contains adult humour and is unsuitable for under-16s.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these a popular panto character – a) The Hulk, b) Widow Twankey or c) Spiderman?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Adult Panto in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, December 18 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.