Win! Tickets to That 80s Rock Show in Gainsborough

After rocking Gainsborough last Christmas, That 80s Rock Show is back at Trinity Arts Centre this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

That 80s Rock show is an 80s nostalgia-filled, flux capacitor powered time machine show, performed by a six-piece live band playing all the biggest 80s rock classics from bands such as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, KISS, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Heart, Europe, Queen, Journey and many more.

And audiences are actively encouraged to get dressed up in all their 80s finery for the gig.

The show is on Saturday, August 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £15 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what which band had a huge hit in 1986 with Livin’ On A Prayer – a) Bon Jovi, b) By Jovi or c) Bon Voyage?

