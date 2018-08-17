Win! Tickets to soul and Motown tribute show Baby I Need Your Lovin’ in Gainsborough

Soul and Motown tribute band Baby I Need Your Lovin’ are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

A true Motown revue show in every sense of the word, Baby I Need Your Lovin’ took their name from the 1964 hit of the same name by the legendary Four Tops.

This celebration of the legends of Motown is not only rich in its musicality but overflows with glamour and glorious vocal harmony with hits by the likes of The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes and The Four Tops.

The show is in Gainsborough on September 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what which band had a hit with the song Baby I Need Your Loving– a) The Four Tops, b) The Five Tops or c) The Six tops?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Baby I Need Your Lovin’ competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, August 28 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website.

The editor’s decision is final.