Win! Tickets to see West End Harry Potter star in The Shy Manifesto in Gainsborough

Star of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the London’s West end, actor Theo Ancient comes to Gainsborough next month in the one-man bittersweet comedy drama The Shy Manifesto.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for show.

The Shy Manifesto tells the story of Callum, a 17-year-old who believes that shyness should be celebrated rather than apologised for and overcome.

As that tale unravels, the audience is left to decide whether there’s hope for him and his future?

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on February 12.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which West End show Theo Ancient starred in – a) Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, b) Harry Kane and the Cursed Ankle or c) Harry Houdini and the Cursed Elephant.

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Shy Manifesto competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Thursday, February 7 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final