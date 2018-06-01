Win! Tickets to see The Who tribute Who’s Next in Gainsborough

The legendary hits of The Who can be heard in Gainsborough this month as tribute band Who’s Next play Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Who’s Next are regarded are Europe’s premier live tribute to The Who.

They capture a magical point in time when many believe that The Who were the greatest band on earth. Who’s Next’s live show aims to recreate this period in the early 1970’s with the aid of authentic stage wear and instruments.

Who’s Next perform Quadrophenia in its entirety with songs like The Real Me, Bell Boy, 5:15, Drowned and Reign O’er Me.

The Greatest Hits set includes Mod classics such as I can’t explain, Substitute and Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, the psychedelic imagery of Pinball Wizard, Sparks and Amazing Journey, and rock anthems like My Generation, Baba O’Riley and a show-stopping version of Won’t Get Fooled Again.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 on 01427 676655 or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us who was The Who’s legendary drummer – a) Keith Sun, b) Keith Moon or c) Keith Star?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is Monday, June 11.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk