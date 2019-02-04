Win! Tickets to see The Unravelling Wilburys in Gainsborough

The Unravelling Wilburys are live in Gainsborough this month with their tribute show to 80’s supergroup The Travelling Wilburys.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The set list includes all the classic Wilbury songs like as End Of The Line, Handle With Care, The Devil’s Been Busy, Last Night, Tweeter And The Monkey Man, She’s My Baby, Heading For The Light.

The show also features some solo classics from the Wilburys’ legendary members George Harrison, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16.

Tickets are £20 and £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which member of The Beatles was part of The Travelling Wilburys - a) George Harrison, b) John Lennon or c) Paul McCartney?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Unravelling Wilburys competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, February 12 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.