Win! Tickets to see The Bon Jovi Experience in Gainsborough

The Bon Jovi Experience comes to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Bon Jovi have been at rock’s top table for more than 30 years and the Bon Jovi Experience is the only Bon Jovi tribute band in the world to have actually played and shared a stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Their renowned tribute show features all of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits, including Livin’ On a Prayer, Keep the Faith, Bad Medicine, You Give Love a Bad Name, and more

The show is on Saturday, April 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what were Bon Jovi livin’ on in their famous hit– a) Prayer, b) Housing estate Leaf or c) Cul-de-sac?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Bon Jovi Experience competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, April 23 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.