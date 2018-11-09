Win! Tickets to see Stepping Stones’ It’s A Mad World in Gainsborough

Stepping Stone Theatre Company returns to Gainsborough this month with it’s new show, It’s A Mad World.

And the Standard has a pair of tickets to give away for th event.

Stepping Stone has gained a huge reputation for it’s wit and pathos concerning mental health.

With it’s unique blend of sketches, poetry, storytelling and music – this show promises to be a roller coaster of a ride.

You will laugh and you will cry.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and £5 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which famous story the character the Mad Hatter is from – a) Jungle Book, b) Alice in Wonderland or c) Wind in the Willows?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Stepping Stones competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 20 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.