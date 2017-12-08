Win! Tickets to see Santa’s Christmas Wish in Gainsborough

A family treat comes to Gainsborough on Christmas Eve with Santa’s Christmas Wish – a festive, song-filled, interactive family show suitable for two to seven-year-olds.

And we have a family ticket to give away to each of the two performances.

Santa delivers presents all over the world – but what would he like for Christmas himself?

Dasher the reindeer has an idea, Pompom the penguin thinks he knows, or maybe Snowy the snowman has the answer?

Mrs Claus needs all their help – and yours – to find out.

Join a fun, festive, musical adventure to give Santa the very best Christmas, then meet him afterwards where every child will receive a special present.

Songs include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on December 24 at 10.30am and 1pm.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £10 for children (including present) 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5

To win a family ticket to the show, just tell us which reindeer has a shiny red nose?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Please state which performance you would prefer tickets for.

Closing date is December 18.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk