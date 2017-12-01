Win! Tickets to see Rory Kinnear in live screening of Young Marx in Gainsborough

Rory Kinnear and Chris Oliver star in an encore screening of Young Marx live from London’s Bridge Theatre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Kinnear is Marx and Oliver Engels, in this new comedy written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman.

The year is 1850, and Karl Marx, Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Soho.

Broke, restless and horny, the 32-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit, and child-like emotional illiteracy.

Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures.

His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius.

His only hope is a job on the railway.

But there’s still no one who can show you a better night out than Marx.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, December 14 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2zJbKSk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us what nationality was Karl Marx – a) German, b) Scottish or c) American?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 11.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk