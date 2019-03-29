Win! Tickets to see Pink Floyd tribute show in Gainsborough

Pink Floyd tribute band The Floyd Effect are live in Gainsborough for two nights in April.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for both shows.

After their sell out performance in 2018, the band is back in Gainsborough by popular demand.

This faithful recreation of the music and intensity of a Pink Floyd concert is performed without recourse to backing tracks, racks of computers, or other technological wizardry.

Every note that you hear is played and sung by the band, making each concert a genuine 'live' experience, powerful, immersive and emotional.

And, being a Floyd tribute, the music is supported by a dramatic light show that incorporates the iconic circular screen, two sets of projections (incorporating some of Pink Floyd's own images and some of the band's own), smoke and lasers.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £20 on 01427 676655 or online

To win a pair of tickets to either show, just tell us what is the title of Pink Floyd's most famous album - a) Dark Side of the Sun, b) Dark Side of the Stars, or c) Dark Side of the Moon?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Floyd Effect competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, April 9 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.