Win! Tickets to see Past Masters live in Gainsborough

Past Masters return to Gainsborough next month with Let’s Rock The Jukebox 2018.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Past Masters return to Whatever the choice of material, this music is all taken from the late 50s and the swinging 60s, with the odd foray into the 70s too.

And once again, the band will have singer Stan Fuller, providing the highs along with some new sounds and songs to keep it fresh, but also with some of the old stuff for those who love the classics.

Stan is the ex-singer and bassist with Magic who whose high vocal range allows the band to perform hits from The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Rubettes and other similar types of songs.

The band is also joined by Alan Jones, former bass player with The Shadows and Tom Jones, Arthur Sas on drums, and Andrew Morley as Buddy Holly, revisiting the lead role he played in the West End production of Buddy.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on April 7 and tickets are £17 on 01427 676655 or https://bit.ly/2pyQPt2

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which girl Buddy Holly famously sang about – a) Peggy Sue, b) Peggy Jean or c) Peggy Polly?

Email your answer, together with your name address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, April 2.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk