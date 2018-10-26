Win! Tickets to see Hey Beatles in Gainsborough

The fab sound of the Fab Four comes to Gainsborough this month with Hey Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

One of the UK’s premier Beatles tribute bands, Hey Beatles have been delighting audiences up and down the country for more than 10 years with their authentic sound and look.

Now, they are ready to make their first appearance at Trinity Arts Centre with a show that will include all of The Beatles’ biggest and best-known hits.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us what colour submarine The Beatles famously sang about - a) Blue, b) Yellow or c) Red?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Hey Beatles competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 6 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.