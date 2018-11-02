Win! Tickets to see Frankie Valli tribute band The Ragdolls in Gainsborough

Celebrate of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to Gainsborough this month when tribute group The Ragdolls perform at Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The first part of the show goes back to where it all began, with the group performing the classic 50’s hits like Still Of The Night, Oh Carol, Teenager In Love and Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

The second half of the show is party time, where all the famous hits come out, such as, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Let’s Hang On, Ragdoll, Grease, Working My Way Back To You, and more.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which band Frankie Valli was lead singer of?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Ragdolls competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 13 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.