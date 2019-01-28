Win! Tickets to see folk stars The Tannahill Weavers in Gainsborough

Scottish folk and tradition stalwarts The Tannahill Weavers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The band have turned their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with dramatic effect with a diverse repertoire of fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies.

Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

They are in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 9.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

