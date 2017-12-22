Win! Tickets to see Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool at Trinity Arts

Paul McGuigan’s romantic drama Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (15) is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for two people to see the film for free.

Starring Annette Benning, Jamie Bell and Julie Walters, the film is based on Peter Turner’s autobiographical account of his relationship with Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame, whose heyday is a faded memory.

What starts a bit of fun develops into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort.

Their lust for life is tested to the limits, however, by events beyond their control.

The film is showing at Trinity Arts on Friday, January 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and £5 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2jZaJeQ

To win a pair of tickets, just tell us who stars as Gloria Grahame in the film – a) Annette Benning, b) Helen Mirren or c) Nicole Kidman?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool competition in the subject line

Closing date is Monday, January 1.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk