Win! Tickets to see Elvis tribute show at the Baths Hall

The king is back in Lincolnshire this month as Elvis tribute Lee Memphis King returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

For more than 10 years, Lee has toured his One Night of Elvis show.

During that time, he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond.

In this latest production, Lee portrays Elvis at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 to 1977.

Resplendent in costumes from Elvis’s performance and backed by a live orchestra, Lee takes audiences back to the Vegas Years when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the USA and Canada.

The definitive record of these performances are contained in the films Elvis- That’s The Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the Aloha from Hawaii concert.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, January 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2oBzAKv

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what colour were Elvis’ famous suede shoes?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Lee Memphis King competition in the subject line.

Closing date is Monday, January 8 at 11pm.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk