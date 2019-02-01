Win! Tickets to see Daliso Chaponda and Rob Rouse at Gainsborough comedy club

Daliso Chaponda and Rob Rouse head the line-up for the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Originally from Malawi, Daliso Chaponda has become a big hit in the UK since he finished third on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Meanwhile, Rob Rouse has been starring alongside David Mitchell, Harry Enfield and Liza Tarbuck in Ben Elton’s Shakespeare sitcom Upstart Crow on BBC2.

Joining them on the bill will be Hannah Silvester and the while Barry Dodds will be compere for the night.

The show is on Thursday, February 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which TV talent show Daliso Chaponda finished third on in 2017?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Comedy Club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, February 11 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.