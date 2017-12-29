Win! Tickets to see comedy The Death of Stalin at Trinity Arts

Armando Iannucci’s political satire The Death of Stalin (15) is showing at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of free tickets to give away for the show.

Starring Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi and Michael Palin, the film tells the story ogf the chaos and power struggles that resulted from the sudden death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in 1953.

The film is showing on Friday, January 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and £5 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2jcTSEy

To win a pair of tickets to the film, just tell us which country Stalin was leader of?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is Monday, January 8 at 11pm.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk