Win! Tickets to see comedy star Stewart Francis live in Lincoln

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Stewart Francis brings his farewell tour Into The Punset to Lincoln next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Stewart Francis is coming to Lincoln next week

The Canadian comedy star is known for his deadpan delivery and raft of one-liners and now audiences get see him in action live one last time.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy, for the last time, his excellent jokes in his farewell tour.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, October 26 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18.50 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country Stewart Francis is from - a) Canada, b) Japan or c) Tunisia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Stewart Francis competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, October 23 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.