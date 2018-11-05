Win! Tickets to see A Christmas Carol in Gainsborough

Chapterhouse Theatre is starting Christmas early this year by presenting Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol at Trinity Arts Centre next week.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is presenting A Christmas Carol in Gainsborough this month

The show is in Gainsborough on Thursday, November 15 at 7.30pm and Friday, November 16 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £10 (£46 family ticket) on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us who wrote A Christmas Carol?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put A Christmas Carol competition in the subject line and please indicate which night you would prefer the tickets for.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, November 12 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.