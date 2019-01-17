Win! Tickets to screening of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Gainsborough

A live recording of the award-winning musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn’t quite fit in, he is terrified about the future but he is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Inspired by a true story, the show has won three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and has been nominated for five Olivier Awards.

This performance was filmed live at the Apollo Theatre in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue especially for cinemas.

The screening is on Tuesday, January 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which city is Everybody's Talking About Jamie set in - a) Sheffield, b) Leicester or c) Bristol?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Everybody's Talking About Jamie competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Friday, January 25 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.